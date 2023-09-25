Central Texas women discuss overcoming addiction, helping others afflicted by substance abuse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tamara Ott had all the advantages growing up that many can only dream about.

Pretty and popular, Ott grew up in an upper-middle-class family in Waco and was elected homecoming queen at the former Richfield High School. She was on her way to college in San Marcos, but she also was harboring a destructive, life-altering secret.

She had an addiction to alcohol. That addiction led to three DWI convictions and two stints in locked-down prison rehabilitation programs, facilities a far cry from voluntary, private, in-patient recovery centers. The stark surroundings forced Ott to take stock of her life.

“I relapsed again and did another rehab at TDC, and that is where I said, ‘God, how did a well-to-do, nice Catholic girl like me end up at a place like this?’”

Ott started writing about her life and experiences in journals, which were published in “The Prison Book: Alcoholism/Addiction: A Life Sentence.

“I called my book that because it really is a life sentence,” Ott said. “After I got out of the prison rehab, I went back to school and got my bachelor’s degree, and I said, ‘It’s time to live and share my experiences with others.’”

That is exactly what Ott and Jamie Schmitt are doing on a daily basis through their work at Christian Farms Treehouse, a non-profit, 48-bed, in-patient drug, alcohol and mental health treatment facility in Temple.

Ott did an internship at Christian Farms Treehouse while she finished her master’s degree and has worked there the past four years while maintaining a private counseling practice. She shares her past experiences and recovery story with clients as a substance abuse and mental health psychotherapist and a licensed chemical dependency counselor.

Schmitt, who has been a licensed chemical dependency counselor for 20 years with a master’s in social work, has worked at Christian Farms Treehouse since June. She is an adjunct professor at McLennan Community College and worked as program manager for the Heart of Texas Region MHMR McLennan County jail reintegration program for five years.

As the nation recognizes September as National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month, Schmitt and Ott are hoping to shine a light on the many programs available to those with substance abuse or mental health issues and to help ease the embarrassment of having to ask for help.

“There are stigmas attached,” Schmitt said. “We want to remove the stigma and shame of having a substance abuse disorder. When you have a substance abuse disorder, your behavior is not in alignment with what society values, such as following the laws of our society. That brings a lot of shame, not only to individuals, but also on their families.”

Schmitt and Ott hope people with such disorders can receive the help they need before it’s too late.

“We don’t want people to have to hit rock bottom,” Schmitt said. “Rock bottom for many people is death. And so, we want to try to reach them before they are ever arrested so that they can possibly reach out to a community member or the peer recovery community that can point them in the right direction for that individual’s ease of finding their recovery pathway.

“It might not be a residential detox center. It might be out-patient to stop their cycle from increasing. And just that ability to remove that shame of asking and having, perhaps, a one-stop shop that somebody could just call and receive neutral suggestions on how help can be found is so important,” Schmitt said.

Ott suggests those in recovery find interests or hobbies to enjoy, to find their place in life.

“Don’t give up. Have hope, because there is healing, and I believe with all my heart in prayer,” she said. “Ask God for guidance and you will get it. Go out and find your place in life, your forte, your niche. Find your spot and put your trust in God, first and foremost. I tell my clients, ‘You do you and let God do the rest.’ "

