Despite a cold front, hot and dry weather returns soon

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Sunday’s showers and storms may have kept you up and potentially even caused a bit of hail damage or wind gust damage, but the brief foray into stormy conditions wont’ be around for much longer. There will still be a few scattered showers and storms around today near and east of I-35 as yesterday’s front finally oozes through the area, but most of the area should stay rain-free. Today’s 20% to 30% chance of rain will be east of I-35 and especially near I-45. We’ll start out with morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine will return today with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 80s. Where clouds will linger for longer and where rain chances will hang around near the I-45 corridor, temperatures will likely be a bit cooler in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s record-tying high of 102° likely won’t make a reappearance in Central Texas for the remainder of the year (we hope...), but we are going to see temperatures warm back up again. Today’s cold front will push the summertime heat dome to our south, but it’ll still be close enough to our area to shut down the possibility of rain for the rest of the week and it’ll still keep our temperatures well warmer than normal as we eventually see highs warm into the mid-90s mid-week and into the weekend. The heat-dome ridge will weaken and move southward, but a different ridge of high pressure will build across the eastern half of the U.S. and keep temperatures elevated. We’ll likely “cool off” a bit next week with highs dropping into the lower 90s, but next week’s average high temperatures should be in the mid-80s and there aren’t really any signs of those types of temperatures showing up any time soon.

