Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of hoax of missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The report of a missing Central Texas man has been deemed a hoax by the Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The report of a silver alert of a senior citizen who was allegedly missing with his dog.

“This claim has been investigated and no resident by this name has been reported missing, nor is there an active Silver Alert for anyone by this name from Texas,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

