Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of “missing man” hoax

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A report of a missing Central Texas man being circulated on social media is a hoax, the Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The scam involves a bogus silver alert involving a senior citizen missing with his dog.

“This claim has been investigated and no resident by this name has been reported missing, nor is there an active Silver Alert for anyone by this name from Texas,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

