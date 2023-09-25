Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of “missing man” hoax

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A report of a missing Central Texas man being circulated on social media is a hoax, the Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The scam involves a bogus silver alert involving a senior citizen missing with his dog.

“This claim has been investigated and no resident by this name has been reported missing, nor is there an active Silver Alert for anyone by this name from Texas,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.