Hispanic Heritage Month: Waco man honors father who turned his life around, started local youth boxing club

Both father and son shared more than the same DNA, they shared passion for helping others, especially young people.

“You know a dollar spent in sports, whether it be softball, soccer, football - anything - a dollar spent is a well spent dollar is because you keep them (kids) off the street.”

Sanchez Junior said his late-father founded the Waco Boxing Club in 1972, where local children trained.

Some of them went on to win world titles.

Junior revealed his father was a gang member in Waco who turned his life around after starting a family.

Junior was interested in sport, and one day, the coach at a local gym up and left.

So, his dad, who had never boxed a day in his life, took it over and the Waco Boxing Club was born.

Junior, nicknamed “Gallito,” which means “Little Rooster,” began training there around age 7.

He was born and raised in South Waco and attended Ross Elementary School.

Usually, fighting gets you into trouble, but junior says boxing and his father taught him an especially important lesson about commitment.

“You know, in boxing, you can’t quit. The only way my dad let us stop was if they say they were going to drag us out. If you said you were going to do something, you had to finish it.”

Meaning, if you said you could go 10 rounds, you better give it your all.

It’s that same sense of responsibility Junior said has helped him run his custom tile business Resurrection Remodeling, among other businesses.

He said it is a ministry and a lifestyle he and his wife have shared to help others who had hit rock bottom.

Junior shared the story of how he and his wife would spread the word about Jesus Christ to those who were struggling.

Helping them get off the street, get into recovery, and then giving them a place to live until they figured out the next steps of their new lives.

One could say, it is when you are at your lowest that you find the strength to keep going.

He instills this in the young people who trained at the club he inherited from dad back in the day, and at his own new spot, the Waco Boxing Academy.

This kind of investment in young people can change the course of their lives.

For Junior, it was more than 350 armature fights and big titles.

For both dad and son, it took them to competitions across the globe.

And after winning the belts and titles, perhaps one of the most precious gifts Junior got on this journey is the Sanchez name.

Sanchez’s father died in 2001.

The family said the turnout at the funeral was massive.

Fighters who had trained under his dad, at the Club, and those who knew him from around town, attended to pay their respects.

Hundreds of people.

“Gilbert Moreno Sanchez Junior, and nobody can take that away from me. So, I’ve been blessed with that name.”

Gilbert Sanchez Junior and Senior are some of the many reasons KWTX Salutes Hispanic Heritage Month.

