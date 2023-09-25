Home deemed total loss after firefighters extinguish fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A home has been deemed a total loss after firefighters extinguish a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 15100 block of Carriage House Drive.

The homeowner says the home was struck by lightning and caused a fire, leading to an inner collapse of the home.

One person was inside the home at the time of the incident but was able to escape.

They were treated for injuries and have been released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.