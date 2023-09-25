Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Home deemed total loss after firefighters extinguish fire

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A home has been deemed a total loss after firefighters extinguish a house fire Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 15100 block of Carriage House Drive.

The homeowner says the home was struck by lightning and caused a fire, leading to an inner collapse of the home.

One person was inside the home at the time of the incident but was able to escape.

They were treated for injuries and have been released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The engine on the back of a trailer in the annual McGregor Founder’s Day Parade Saturday...
SpaceX participates in McGregor Founder’s Day Parade, stuns onlookers with huge raptor vacuum engine

Latest News

Waco house fire
Waco Fire Department containing house fire
United States forward Megan Rapinoe, right, reaches up toward the ball as South Africa defender...
Megan Rapinoe gets triumphant send-off as United States beats South Africa 2-0
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys...
Joshua Dobbs, James Conner lead the Cardinals to a 28-16 win over the mistake-prone Cowboys
At just 11 months Xena Robbins was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Atypical...
Six years after defeating cancer, Central Texas child passes away from rare autoimmune disorder