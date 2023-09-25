Hospital in Marlin eligible for $1.1 million grant thanks to new state effort support rural healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced a $4.5 million grant opportunity awarded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to four eligible Texas hospitals “deemed critical to serving the state’s rural population,” including the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin.

The Texas Rural Emergency Hospitals Financial Stabilization Grant will provide the qualifying hospitals with up to $1.1 million each through a two-year grant to improve healthcare access in rural communities.

“Through the newly created State Office of Rural Health Finance, we are going to work fast to support rural hospitals in staying open so Texans get the healthcare they deserve,” said HHSC Chief Financial Officer Trey Wood.

Hospitals eligible for the grant funding were designated earlier this year as a Rural Emergency Hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. These hospitals are:

Crosbyton Clinic Hospital

Anson General Hospital

Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin

St. Marks Medical Center in La Grange

The hospitals have until October 13, 2023 to apply for the grant, which can be used to supplement operational expenses, serve debt payments, make facility repairs, or purchase or rent equipment.

Officials said up to $1.1 million will be provided to each hospital through a two-year grant—$750,000 for the first year and $375,000 for the second year.

