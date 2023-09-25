KWTX@4: ‘The Bachelor’ alum, Waco influencer discusses experience on show and new book ‘The Love Everybody Wants’

Advertise
KWTX@4: 'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Troutt speaks about singleness, red flags, and her new book, "The Love Everybody Wants." - 9.25.23
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alabama native Madison Prewett Troutt is best known for being a runner up on the 24th season of “The Bachelor.”

She is an author, speaker, and influencer who has amassed 3.2 billion followers on social media, particularly, for her faith-based content.  

Now a Waco resident, Prewett Troutt released her second book “The Love Everybody Wants” on September 19th.  

It explores what “true love” means to her and answers loaded questions for people struggling with their self-worth.

She joined Justin Earley on KWTX@4 on Monday to discuss her new book and how her experiences on “The Bachelor” helped her find herself.

“I cannot find who I am in another person. I cannot find it in fame. I cannot find that in money or in followers.  Truly, at the end of the day, the only way  I’m going to be complete and whole is by finding that in Jesus,” said Prewett Trout.

Prewett Trout will sign copies of her new book on Tuesday, September 26th at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe in Waco from 7pm - 8pm.

Prewett Trout will sign copies of her new book on Tuesday, September 26th at Fabled Bookshop & Cafe in Waco from 7pm - 8pm.(KWTX)

