Last week of the month is a dry & humid one

After a rowdy night of storms yesterday, we can go to bed tonight knowing there’s nothing like that for us tonight. It will be mainly quiet and mild with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. There could be few spots of rain to the southeast, but a majority of us will be rain-free. A stalled front will linger across the area, which is why we have the small chance for rain from Waco southward tonight and again Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

High pressure is not on top of us but will be close enough to keep us hot and dry for the rest of the week. It’s quiet and warm for the final days of September. We normally have highs in the upper 80s this time of year but that won’t happen this week. We are back into the low to mid 90s. Despite a “cooler wind” we aren’t going to get much of a break from the heat and humidity this week. Thankfully, there’s no triple digits but it’s going to be a hot end to the month of September. Fall, where are you!?

Long range forecasts are saying that the heat will continue as we transition into October. Boo! But it also looks like a wetter weather pattern will be trying to take over. We will be hoping and tracking the potential weather pattern changes as we transition into the next month next week.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.