Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack

FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is arraigned in the 409th state District Court in El Paso, Texas, with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. A hospital official said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in the El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. Crusius remains jailed and is awaiting trial.(Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool)
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation’s worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution.

Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.

Crusius pleaded guilty in February after federal prosecutors took the death penalty off the table. But Texas prosecutors have said they will try to put Crusius on death row when he stands trial in state court. That trial date has not yet been set.

The attack was the deadliest of a dozen mass shootings in the U.S. linked to hate crimes since 2006, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

Before the shooting, Crusius had appeared consumed by the nation’s immigration debate, tweeting #BuildtheWall and other social media posts that praised then-President Donald Trump’s hardline border policies. Crusius went further in his rant posted before the attack, sounding warnings that Hispanics were going to take over the government and economy.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets
The engine on the back of a trailer in the annual McGregor Founder’s Day Parade Saturday...
SpaceX participates in McGregor Founder’s Day Parade, stuns onlookers with huge raptor vacuum engine

Latest News

FILE GRAPHIC
Hospital in Marlin eligible for $1.1 million grant thanks to new state effort support rural healthcare
KWTX News 10 at Noon
DPS investigating crash that killed two Monday morning
Waco ISD celebrates progress of new middle school campus with beam signing
Waco ISD invites community to celebrate progress of new middle school campus with beam signing
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5:00 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 2600 Block Springvale...
Amber Alert issued for North Texas 3-year-old girl