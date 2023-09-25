Waco ISD invites community to celebrate progress of new middle school campus with beam signing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is inviting students, staff, community members and alumni to celebrate the progress of the new Tennyson Middle School campus with its tradition of signing the final beam of the new structure.

“The kids, this faculty, the community, really want to be behind this event to be a part of history,” Tennyson Middle School Principal Bradford McMillan said. “Being part of the new construction phase, I just think that that’s a neat thing to do.”

The district broke ground on the new campus in February and they are on track to move in by Fall 2024. As construction crews continue to make progress daily, the district is celebrating the last beam to be put up by allowing the community to make their mark on the school’s history.

The new campus is one of five projects the district is working on that is a part of the $355 million bond project.

“Today is a major milestone in our construction projects,” Waco ISD Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, said. “There’s just so much excitement about it.”

Tennyson Middle School current students are also excited about the progress of their new campus.

Abiram Gonzalez is a sixth grader at Tennyson and said the middle school has been a big part of his family for many years. He is grateful for the opportunity to attend the brand new campus next year.

“I feel excited because, well, I’ve always dreamed of coming here because my dad’s been here, my brother’s been here, and, since ever they tore down the old buildings, I’ve always wanted to see how it would look like and end up to be,” he said.

Landry Reynolds is a seventh grader at Tennyson who is in the Atlas Program. She has been in one of the portable buildings outside since construction began. With the new campus, she will be able to be under the same roof as her fellow classmates.

“I am very excited because I’m in the Atlas program, so I’m out in what we call ‘portable city,’” she said. “So, while that has been very fun, I’m very excited to have a new Atlas hallway.”

Students hope to make a mark on their new campus with the beam signing as well. Carson Carrie, a sixth grader, said he hopes the beam signing will help him remember the time he spent at Tennyson.

“If my name is on the beam when I get older, when I have kids, I’m going to tell them about everything that happened in school after it got tore down,” he said. “My kids, they will go there and ask why my name’s there, and I’ll tell them why.”

The beam with all of the names will be a part of the campus until another is built in the future.

Waco ISD invites anyone to attend the beam signing Monday, Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The district asks people who attend to park on 60th street.

