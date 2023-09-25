Advertise
Waco man stabbed man with a knife, slashed wife as she attempted to break up fight: police

Cocaine fell out of suspect’s pants as he was taken into custody, police say
Santiago Lopez Bustamante
Santiago Lopez Bustamante(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police charged a Waco man Saturday with aggravated assault after it was reported he stabbed another man in the stomach and punctured his lung.

Santiago Lopez Bustamante, 30, remained jailed Monday under bonds totaling $42,500 after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. County records show he also is being held under an immigration detainer.

An arrest affidavit alleges Lonnie Vigil was injured after he and Bustamante were involved in a fight in the 2000 block of Summer Avenue.

”During the aggravated assault, Bustamante recklessly injured his wife, Candace Martinez, as she was trying to break up the fight, causing a cut to her right forearm,” the affidavit states.

As police were searching Bustamante, a small baggie of a substance believed to be cocaine fell from the right front pocket of his jeans, resulting in the drug charge, police alleged.

