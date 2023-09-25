Waco man threatened to stab girlfriend with hunting knife, stabbed bathroom door after woman barricaded herself inside: police

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was arrested Saturday in a June 20 incident in which police say he threatened to stab his girlfriend in the head with a large hunting knife and then stabbed the bathroom door after she barricaded herself inside.

Raynardo Latrell Walker, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia and placed under bonds totaling $11,500.

According to arrest reports, Waco police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North 25th Street after a woman reported she was “trapped” in her bathroom and sought officers’ help in removing Walker from her home.

She reported Walker threatened to kill her by stabbing her in the head with what police described as a “large, ridged hunting knife.” Walker reportedly chased the woman into the bathroom and stabbed the bathroom door several times, according to an arrest affidavit.

“The victim advised that she was trapped in her bathroom for an extended period of time while the accused waited outside the bathroom door with the knife,” the affidavit alleges. “Photographs documented fresh puncture marks and paint chips on the bathroom door consistent with the victim’s account of events.”

