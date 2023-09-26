Advertise
Affidavit: Waco man super-glued woman’s teeth shut during sexual assault to keep her from yelling for help

Thomas Fauver
Thomas Fauver(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thomas Fauver, 60, is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he took a woman against her will, threatened to harm her family, sexually assaulted the victim, and super-glued the woman’s teeth in an effort to keep her from yelling, a Waco Police Department investigator wrote in an arrest warrant.

Police said Fauver picked up the woman in San Antonio and forcibly took her to his home at 3336 Kendall Lane in Waco. “The victim said the accused threatened to harm her family if she did not leave with him,” the arrest warrant states.

The woman told police that Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, were “very tense” inside Fauver’s home and she believed Fauver was going to harm her.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Fauver “took an unknown narcotic substance and became out of control,” the arrest warrant states.

The woman told police she was “locked in a bedroom with a deadbolt outside of the door,” the document further states.

Fauver sexually assaulted the woman on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and the woman suffered injuries as a result of the assaults, police said.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman told police her head was slammed through a door, and that she was choked to the point of losing consciousness.

Fauver, police wrote in the warrant, “super-glued the victim’s teeth together in an attempt to keep her from yelling.”

Monday night, the woman asked Fauver if he could take her dog outside. “The victim broke the dog door in the laundry room while the accused was outside” and ran away seek help at a neighboring residence, police said.

The woman called 911 and told police officers Fauver left in a blue pickup truck shortly after she escaped.

Police officers responding to the 911 call located Fauver in the 2400 block of Kendall Lane in a 2003 GMC pickup.

Fauver was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Sept. 26 and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

