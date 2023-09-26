China Spring athletic director helps elderly woman who relies on oxygen tank after she lost power during Sunday’s storms

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A 91-year-old China Spring woman searching for a place to plug in her oxygen tank after losing power in Sunday night’s storms said she was rescued on a roadway by a man she calls “a good Samaritan,” and whom she later learned is a highly successful local high school athletic director.

Mary Lou Beattie, 91, was helped to safety Sunday night by China Spring Athletic Director Josh Gregory after he used a chainsaw to cut down trees in the woman’s path.

Mary Lou was in the backseat of a car belonging to her daughter, Lori Owens, 56, on Eichelberger Crossing in China Spring attempting to go to Lori’s boyfriend’s home when it became impassable with downed trees.

Mary Lou suffers from congestive heart failure and needs the oxygen around the clock to survive.

Mary Lou (Courtesy Photo)

“I started to panic,” Lori said.

On the same road at the same time, was Gregory.

The AD had gotten a call that there was some damage at the high school from the high winds, lightening and rain.

“I got a call that our baseball field fence had blown over and I was trying to get to the stadium, but all over Baylor Camp Road, big trees were everywhere,” Gregory said.

The AD had put a chainsaw in his truck because he also drives an afternoon bus route for the district and was worried the buses wouldn’t be able to pass on Monday.

He came up on Mary Lou and Lori who had turned their car around on Eichelberger Crossing because of the hazards and were trying to get back home to China Spring.

As they arrived, Gregory was out helping another driver with a horse trailer turn around in a road now littered with debris.

“She didn’t have any gas and so I told her ‘just shut your engine off’ because we needed to wait for the truck to back up.”

Gregory grabbed his chainsaw and went to work.

“I’d cut and we’d move to the next section and cut again,” he recalled.

More than an hour later, the AD had cut a path for the women to get home and followed them to make sure they made it safely.

“He said, ‘ma’am, I’m not leaving you,’” Lori recalled. “‘I’ll get you home.’”

Lori said she shudders to think of what the outcome may have been without Gregory as she had packed only one portable oxygen tank for the drive.

She had more at home to get her through the night even if they remained without power.

“To be honest with you, I probably would have got stuck,” Lori said. “Yes, I could have walked home but I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

“I personally know that Josh Gregory was our Good Samaritan,” Lori said.

“Absolutely,” Mary Lou added.

The ladies’ power at their home turned back on about an hour and a half after they arrived home.

They say the entire ordeal taught them in lesson in kindness and in safety.

“Always make sure you have a full tank of gas, and always make sure your phone is charged,” Lori said. “Always make sure that if the road looks dangerous you don’t pass it, you turn around and go back home.”

