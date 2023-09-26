Advertise
College Station Police searching for missing teen

Grace Scott, 17
Grace Scott, 17(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Grace Scott was reported missing Monday night. She was last seen at a home in the 1400 block of Dayton Court.

Grace is 5′2″, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she could have left the area with an unrelated person, and may have travelled to Henderson County without her medication.

Anyone with information should call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

