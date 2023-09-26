Ex-firefighter charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child
Man was already in custody on unrelated indecency with a child charge
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kyle Steven Setterlund, a former Central Texas fighter, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Bell County Deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the victim’s parents.
“Kyle was a ‘friend of the family,’ residing on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred,” said Bell County Sheriff Chief Deputy TJ Cruz.
During a forensic interview, both victims accused Setterlund of doing “inappropriate stuff” to them, according to Cruz.
Setterlund is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the Williamson County Jail on an unrelated indecency with a child charge.
He is awaiting extradition to Bell County.
