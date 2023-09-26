Ex-firefighter charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kyle Steven Setterlund, a former Central Texas fighter, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Bell County Deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the victim’s parents.

“Kyle was a ‘friend of the family,’ residing on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred,” said Bell County Sheriff Chief Deputy TJ Cruz.

During a forensic interview, both victims accused Setterlund of doing “inappropriate stuff” to them, according to Cruz.

Setterlund is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the Williamson County Jail on an unrelated indecency with a child charge.

He is awaiting extradition to Bell County.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.