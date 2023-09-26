Fire damages RV on Friday in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An RV camper was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon in Brazos County.

It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.

“When I arrived on the scene, the front living area of the RV was on fire. Within just a couple of minutes, the entire trailer had become completely involved. The wind conditions Friday afternoon played a significant role in the rapid rate of fire growth and spread. Both occupants of the RV and their dog were able to make it out of the RV safely with no injuries,” said Brazos County Precinct 3 VFD Chief Matt Drennan.

“While the fire appeared to have started from the front of the RV, an exact cause could not be determined after investigation due to the amount of damage,” said Chief Drennan.

Precinct 3 VFD was assisted by Bryan Fire Department, District 2 VFD, Precinct 4 VFD, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Brazos County Constables.

