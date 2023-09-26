Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fire damages RV on Friday in Brazos County

It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.
It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.(Image courtesy: Kylee Quintanilla)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An RV camper was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon in Brazos County.

It happened in the area of FM 1179 and Steep Hollow Road.

“When I arrived on the scene, the front living area of the RV was on fire. Within just a couple of minutes, the entire trailer had become completely involved. The wind conditions Friday afternoon played a significant role in the rapid rate of fire growth and spread. Both occupants of the RV and their dog were able to make it out of the RV safely with no injuries,” said Brazos County Precinct 3 VFD Chief Matt Drennan.

“While the fire appeared to have started from the front of the RV, an exact cause could not be determined after investigation due to the amount of damage,” said Chief Drennan.

Precinct 3 VFD was assisted by Bryan Fire Department, District 2 VFD, Precinct 4 VFD, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and Brazos County Constables.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

Latest News

"I was ready to solve puzzles. I was ready to win some money!"
‘I’m still living on a cloud’: East Texas woman shares contestant experience on Wheel of Fortune
Bruceville-Eddy Police adds ballistic glass in its patrol vehicles to enhance protection
Bruceville-Eddy Police adds ballistic glass in its patrol vehicles to enhance protection
Benny Steensen's 35-foot tractor shed became a pile of scrap metal, completely unrecognizable.
Heavy winds from thunderstorm destroy shed at farm in Robinson
KWTX News 10 at Six
Heavy winds from thunderstorm destroy shed at farm in Robinson