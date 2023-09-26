Advertise
Former Killeen firefighter charged in two counts of sexual abuse while in Williamson County Jail for unrelated indecency with child

Kyle Steven Setterlund has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Kyle Steven Setterlund has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A former Central Texas fighter has been charged on two counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Kyle Steven Setterlund has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is currently being held on a $500,000 cash bond at the Williamson County Jail on an unrelated indecency with a child.

Bell County Deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where allegations of sexual abuse were reported by the victim’s parents.

“Kyle was a “friend of the family”, residing on the same property as his victims where the incidents occurred,” said Bell County Sheriff Chief Deputy TJ Cruz.

Both victims reported Kyle doing “inappropriate stuff” to them detailing the abuse in a forensic interview, according to Cruz.

