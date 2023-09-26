Advertise
Hot and dry weather sticking around into October

By Jillian Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Even though fall officially kicked off last weekend, we have a long stretch of hot and dry weather to get through as we move through the final days of September and head into October. An area of high pressure is moving back in and regaining control of the weather across the state for the rest of the week. Thankfully we’re NOT expecting triple digit heat in Central Texas and humidity levels will be lower than last week too… But we’ll likely see highs around the mid 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. We should be in the upper 80s this time of the year - So we’re running about 5 to nearly 10° above normal. The high pressure system will be parked mainly to our south, so unfortunately close enough to Central Texas that we keep the above normal warmth and rain out of our area for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will start off warm and a little muggy. Low temperatures will be down in the upper 60s and low 70s. The afternoon will feature a ton of sunshine. We should start to see easterly winds return and our temperatures look to warm into the low to mid 90s for the afternoon. We’re expecting a rinse and repeat kind of forecast for the rest of the week. With the high pressure in control, we’re going to see very little change to our weather now into next week. We could see widespread mid-90s return by the weekend as another ridge of high pressure moves across the eastern half of the country. That high is going to keep ⅔'s of the nation dealing with above normal warmth into the first week of October. Looking ahead into next week, we may see temperatures come down a degree or two, but the main story is warmer than normal conditions. Mornings start out in the upper 60s to low 70s with highs in the low to mid 90s with no rain heading our way through at least the middle of next week.

