Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
(Milam County Jail)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate serving time at the TDCJ’s Mark W. Michael Unit for capital murder has died.

A representative with TDCJ says Shayla Boniello died on Saturday, September 23.

Officials say staff at the Michael Unit found the inmate and life-saving measures were initiated.

The inmate was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the killing of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018, at a home in Rockdale.

They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

A statement from TDCJ on Monday did not share how Boniello died.

