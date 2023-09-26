Man who led police on high-speed chase with $13K stuffed in Dallas Cowboys jacket sentenced to prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A habitual criminal who led Woodway police on a high-speed chase with almost $13,000 in cash stuffed inside the sleeves of his jacket was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated just 15 minutes Tuesday before finding Qualon Deshon Weaver, 42, guilty of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

Weaver, charged as a habitual criminal because of his criminal past, elected to have Judge Susan Kelly assess his punishment after the jury found him guilty. Kelly, considering that Weaver was convicted of sexual assault in 2002, twice convicted of felony possession of cocaine in 2005, and placed on deferred probation in Dallas County for possession of 35 pounds of marijuana, sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Weaver also has a pending felony bail jumping case. He must serve at least 10 years of his prison term before he can seek parole. Weaver rejected a 12-year plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office before his trial began Monday.

Prosecutors Kristi DeCluitt and Luke McCowan played a 10-minute video for the jury on Monday that showed former Woodway officer Christopher Marek pulling Weaver over at Richland Mall while Weaver was driving his friend’s Nissan Altima in November 2019.

Marek testified Monday that Weaver was well-known to him, so he ran a driver’s license check after seeing him at a convenience store at State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84. Marek said the check showed Weaver had no valid driver’s license and the car was not insured, so he followed him from the store, turned on his lights and Weaver pulled over at the Richland Mall parking lot.

However, as Marek was putting on his coat and walking toward Weaver’s vehicle, Weaver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer chased Weaver through the mall parking lot, down Richland Drive, onto Bosque Boulevard and through residential neighborhoods at speeds reaching 90 mph, Marek said. Weaver, who turned off the car’s headlights at some point in the chase, crashed the car into a tree at North 34th Street and Ethel Avenue, but was not seriously injured.

After he was taken into custody, officers found $12,847 tucked into the sleeves of his Dallas Cowboys jacket, marijuana residue, sandwich bags, frequently used to package drugs, scales, commonly used to weigh drugs, and dryer sheets, used by drug dealers to try to mask the smell of marijuana, the officer said.

The cash was later forfeited to the state in a default judgment after Weaver did not respond to the seizure notice.

Weaver, testifying against the advice of his attorney, David Hudson, told the jury that he was the victim of police brutality in 2016 and has been afraid of police officers ever since, particularly at night.

Former Waco police officer George Neville, who was fired, was convicted in Waco in 2018 on assault and official oppression charges and was placed on felony probation for choking Weaver during an arrest on drug charges.

“If my life is in danger, I have two choices: fight or flight,” Weaver testified Tuesday.

During cross-examination, DeCluitt told Weaver that he didn’t appear to be that traumatized by Neville’s actions because just six days after the high-speed chase with Marek, Weaver was arrested at a Dallas airport trying to smuggle 35 pounds of marijuana from California.

“The jury’s swift guilty verdict and Judge Kelly’s 40-year sentence of Qualon Weaver sent a clear message that criminals that put our community and peace officers in danger have no place in our community,” DeCluitt said after the trial.

