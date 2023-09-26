New early learning center breaks ground, provides child care in growing community in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new early learning center broke ground Tuesday off of Chapel Road in Waco, addressing the growth in the area and the need for more child care services.

Jordan Berndsen, owner of Ivy Kids of Waco, said her husband, four kids and a significant background in education inspired her to take this next step in opening up a child care center in Waco. She said her daughter’s experience at Ivy Kids was transformative for her growth and learning.

“Our daughter actually went to the Ivy Kids of Prosper, which is how we dove into the opportunity,” she said. “It’s really neat as business owners that we can say, ‘Hey, our child went to Ivy Kids and we had a great experience, and these are the things that we can talk on.”

Ivy Kids of Waco will feature a modern security system that will allow parents to check in on their kids through security cameras in the classroom.

There will also be a nutritional program included in the tuition that will provide hot, healthy meals and snacks for students.

“We are excited because we truly believe and we stand behind this as parents, that nutrition is so important when it comes to a child’s development and learning,” she said. “You have to feed the child’s brain in order for them to learn.”

They hope to also help students thrive with engaging and fun learning experiences.

“It’s a holistic approach, meaning we focus on the whole child,” she said. “We find the strengths in each child because we truly believe at the end of the day, every child can and will learn if you find their strengths, their learning styles.”

About 200 students will be able to attend the school, and there will be 35 new job opportunities.

There was a lot of excitement about the new learning center being built at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Officials like Rep. Doc Anderson, R-Waco, addressed the specific need for child care as the community continues to grow and parents continue to fill jobs at new industries in the area.

“Our area here is just booming,” he said. “There’s different companies coming in, and they need this service.”

Ivy Kids of Waco, Academy Learning Center, and Midway ISD’s Chapel Park Elementary are all located within a half mile strip on Chapel Road.

Owner of Ivy kids of Waco Jordan Bernstein said the city recommended the location to her saying the growth and the number of current and future families as well as the traffic that will be manageable is a great location for the success of the child care center.

“All of that development back there off of Ritchie Road and even Chapel...that feasibility report looked at everything, how much traffic is flowed through on that road each day, and is it manageable,” Berndsen said. “It was already zoned for a school, it was always meant to be.”

As congestion is already present on the Chapel Road, Berndsen believes that the new childcare center will not add too much stress and traffic to resident’s morning commute. As an educator, her husband and hope that this will make a positive impact on the community.

“Most importantly, we have four kids ourselves, so our kids are the reminders of why we do what we do on we truly believe in making a difference in the community,” she said. “We’re excited to make an impact on the surrounding families of the Waco area.”

Ivy Kids of Waco already has about 15 students on the waitlist. They are expecting to open their doors in April or May 2024.

