Police: Texas man charged after shooting, killing wife as she called 911 for help

James Paul Anderson
James Paul Anderson(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - James Paul Anderson, 37, is charged with murder after he fatally shot his wife as the woman called 911 for help, police said.

The shooting happened at the residence located at 4311 Vista Ridge Drive at about 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Officers were dispatched to the home after the woman called 911 and told the operator her husband was threatening to shoot her. 

The 911 operator reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the woman. 

Officers arrived and asked Anderson, the husband, to step outside the house.  The man allegedly refused to exit, but allowed his 3-year-old son to exit the house.

SWAT teams responded to the residence, and after several hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered to officers without further incident.

Officers then made entry into the home and found the suspect’s wife, who suffered a gunshot wound, unresponsive.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

Anderson was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The child was taken to an area hospital for observation.

The identity of the victim, 34, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

