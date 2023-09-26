Temple shooting suspect held on $1.5 million bond in murder of 42-year-old man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Howard Lee Bailey, 47, has been officially charged by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office in the murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, on Sept. 21 in Temple.

Bailey is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Bell County Jail.

Deputies responded at around 9:54 a.m. Sept. 21 to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the area who had been shot.

She was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found a Kinslow inside the home who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The investigation remains ongoing.

