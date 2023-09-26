Waco man accused of touching teen inappropriately, sexually assaulting child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Noah Walker, 18, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact after two boys came forward to report Walker abused them.

The first case allegedly happened in May 2022 when the victim, who was 14 at the time, spent the night at a relative’s home.

An arrest warrant states Walker and the boy were sleeping in the same bed. The boy claimed that he woke up in the middle of the night and realized his clothes had been pulled off. The victim claimed Walker was sitting on him and touching him inappropriately, the warrant states.

The second incident happened on June 18, 2023, and involved a 9-year-old boy who told family members that Walker sexually assaulted him, police said.

The allegations were immediately reported to authorities, the warrant states.

Walker was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Sept. 25.

