We’re moving into October staring down a “summer-like” weather pattern

Thankfully, no, we likely won’t be seeing a long stretch of triple-digit high temperatures and we won’t be feeling a ton of humidity, but we are gearing up for what’ll likely be at least a week of dry conditions with highs staying stuck in the mid-90s. Temperatures today will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs warming into the low-to-mid 90s late in the day. It’ll be a bit warmer this afternoon compared to Monday, and also with less cloud coverage too, but humidity will be noticeably lower so heat index values will stay fairly close to the actual temperature. There is a chance for a stray late-day shower, mainly west of I-35, but we likely will stay completely dry.

High pressure stays in control to our south. High pressure will be close enough to keep conditions hot and dry, but it won’t be so directly overhead that temperatures will challenge records. High pressure to the south will weaken this weekend, but it’ll be replaced by another ridge of high pressure settling across the eastern half of the country. This ridge of high pressure will again be a bit too far away to send temperatures soaring, but it’ll also be close enough to shut rain chances down completely likely until at least the middle of next week. Temperatures may start to come down from the mid-90s late next week, but consistent temperatures below 90° aren’t returning any time soon.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.