Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County

By Alex Fulton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas families are grieving in the wake of the unexpected and devastating losses of two loved ones killed in a head-on car collision early Monday morning.

Meghan Beisel is left without a sister, Macayla Bartek, and Raegan Walker is without her father, Lance Scott.

Both of the victims grew up in Central Texas, Bartek in the Temple-Belton area and Scott in Killeen.

”As you can imagine it’s been a whirlwind of emotions,” Beisel said. “Unexpected to say the least.”

Bartek, 30, and Scott, 46, were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the middle of opposing lanes. It all took place around 4:15 on FM 439 Monday morning in Bell County.

The Texas Department of Safety is still investigating which of the drivers crossed over into the opposite lane. No one else was in either of the vehicles at the time of the incident.

”There’s not much we can say to take that pain from one another,” said Walker, who is the daughter of Scott.

Bartek was headed to work and Walker was on the way home.

”From the way everything looked, there was no obvious reason for that to have happened,” Beisel said.

Nobody was around when the crash happened, but Bartek’s family was able to trace her location through her phone when they didn’t hear from her.

”We don’t know how long it would’ve been before anyone was notified if her husband and son weren’t able to see where she actually was,” Beisel said.

Now the two families are holding onto the last memories of their loved ones.

”He was just always the life of the party for everyone,” Walker said. “I’ll just remember him as being a family man and a dad.”

Beisel said she will always remember her sister for her smile.

”When you look at pictures of Macayla it was obvious that she was beautiful,” Beisel said. “But whenever you got to know her there was just something everybody could see.”

Both families are still planning funerals that will take place in the next couple of weeks. Bartek’s family and Scott’s family have both set up GoFundMes to help them cover their funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated just 15 minutes Tuesday before finding...
Man who led police on high-speed chase with $13K stuffed in Dallas Cowboys jacket sentenced to prison
KWTX News 10 at Six
Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Mary Lou Beattie, 91, and her daughter, Lori, were helped to safety Sunday night by China...
China Spring athletic director helps elderly woman who relies on oxygen tank after she lost power during Sunday’s storms
Degrees of Science: Paint it White - Whitest Paint in the World