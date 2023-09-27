Advertise
Alligator spotted on banks of Brazos River in Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews with the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department documented the sighting of an alligator, about three feet long, on the banks of the Brazos River near Brazos Park East on Sept. 26.

City officials said they are working with a Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Biologist to monitor any other reported sightings.

TPWD has asked that any photos of any alligator from this area be submitted to kyle.melton@tpwd.texas.gov.

If you snap a photo, please include the time and location. This will help TPWD in determining if any additional steps need to be taken.

According to TPWD, our area is a “non-core habitat for alligators, meaning Central Texas isn’t their usual home.”

The agency said more studies are needed to determine if the animals are migrating to the area.

If you stumble upon an alligator, do not disturb it.

