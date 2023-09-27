Austin police identify, arrest suspect involved in fatal shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department have identified Jared Nelson as the suspect in Salvador Sanchez’ murder in a shooting that occurred on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 15 Nelson was arrested and booked in Travis County Jail.

He is being held on three charges totaling $651,000 in bonds.

Austin police received a call from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) on Sept. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. about a body with a gunshot wound that was found at John Trevino Jr. Metro Park.

TCSO received a call at about 7:18 p.m. to report a dead white man at the park. The location of the body was determined to be within APD’s jurisdiction.

The case was investigated by APD as Austin’s 44th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call APD at 512-974-8477. People can also contact Capital Ara Crime Stoppers by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

