Central Texas school boards form a joint resolution in preparing for next special session

Temple (blue) and Belton (red) ISD reach joint resolution preparing for special session that concerns education.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Temple ISD and Belton ISD join together in approving a joint resolution, highlighting priorities that they need in the next special session.

Belton ISD secretary Erin Bass says “When the [previous] legislature ended, and none of those things benefited our community. It seemed like Temple had very similar priorities.”

The boards brought forward three main priorities, with two of them concerning funding for public schools.

Belton ISD President Dan Posey acknowledges that “these issues are so important we thought it was important to come together to issue a joint statement with the upcoming special session.”

While both boards acknowledged that public funding was an issue, the concept of school choice arose.

The concept of school choice is that taxpayer’s money could be used for private education, and Temple superintendent Bobby Ott claims that since Texas public schools are already underfunded compared to the national average, “it makes no sense to discuss alternatives.”

The other issue presented was the accountability system and how the Texas Education Agency should notify schools and teachers in a timely manner.

Along with lack of fairness and transparency, Ott notes how the accountability system is not “used accurately to inform on what’s going on in their schools.”

Temple and Belton ISD hope that this partnership will go further than this one meeting, with officials hoping that they can change the future for their public schools.

Ott notes how the school boards “are representative of our community. Public schools serve, and touches and attaches to more places in any community than any other institution.”

