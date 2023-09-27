Construction finally complete on historic street in East Waco, more developments on the way

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Elm Avenue, a historic road in East Waco, is finally completely open to through traffic after more than four years of construction to revitalize the area and bring growth and development.

Businesses that made it through the construction process and Pandemic are now excited to see the finished product and be able to drive on their street once again.

“We were driving down the street, when you could finally come from one end to the next with no issues, no detours, no construction signs, no orange barriers, and we were really excited,” Gilberta Collins-Heflin, owner of GG’s Flower Hut on Elm Ave., said.

She said the construction caused some issues for her small business, hurting her sales over the past few years.

“To get here, it affected a lot,” she said. “I started having more call-ins than come in because they couldn’t get to me, but, if they decide to come by, they would call and say, ‘How do I get to you? I had to park a block down or had to go around the building and come through the alley or something like that.”

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce and the City of Waco as well as other community organizations tried to help these businesses stay afloat.

“As we have seen construction and street closures, some of the local businesses have had to change their plans or receive assistance, and that’s something that we’ve advocated for, whether it’s making sure there’s a sign two streets over to help navigate to your business, or if it is something like the We All Win Grant program where you can make repairs to your business or the relief fund...just kind of maintain,” Rachel E. Pate, the Vice President of Economic Development for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, said.

Now, some businesses have shuttered their doors, but there are still businesses and restaurants that opened their doors or kept their doors open to see the day construction would no longer be an issue.

“I think our business owners have been through a lot, and it is a test of their resilience for those who were able to weather that storm,” she said. “We are hoping to propel them and push them forward.”

Business owners like Heflin and community members hope the open street along with all its new features like its yellow light poles, new sidewalks, new benches and trash cans and a lot of landscaping will bring more foot traffic to the area.

“Now that it is open to the front, we’re hoping that business booms, we start seeing a lot of income coming in and revenue coming in because they can get to us and see us now,” she said.

Tourists will also be located nearby the revitalized area as the Cambria Hotel is set to be complete in mid August, the Even Hotel is set to be open in October and the Holiday Inn is expected to be open in November, according to city officials as of July.

“We anticipate the opening of two new hotels soon being able to see new restaurants take place of old ones, and seeing just a variety of businesses thriving on this block and also the tourists and the locals that come with it,” Pate said.

Now that construction is complete, there are more plans in the works for new developments and renovations of historic buildings on Elm.

“There are quite a few people that are keeping their plans quiet, but several businesses have mentioned renovating older buildings here,” she said. “They were waiting for the construction to end so that they can bring in trucks and do things at their location.”

She said the Chamber is planning to take the opportunity now to add to their own developments in the area. Their new location is 715 Elm Ave. where they also plan to open locations for their workforce development programs, Esther’s Closet and Center of Business Excellence.

“We’ll be able to bring a community hub for entrepreneurs and small businesses to work in this neighborhood, to have professional meetings, and to have access to technology and resources and information that will help them level up their business and retain and grow their business,” she said.

Pate also said she anticipates some kind of grocery store coming to the area in the future, since she said East Waco is a food desert.

“I think those that are coming in can appreciate that you can get out of your car and walk and find what you need and not have to drive around town,” she said.

As Heflin decorates her flower shop for fall, she hopes it is a busier season than ever before.

“We’re excited to see about the walkabout traffic and the neighboring traffic that can now get in front of us and not have to come behind or on the side or walk two miles to get to us,” she said.

