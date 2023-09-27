Advertise
Degrees of Science: Paint it White - The Whitest Paint in the World

Degrees of Science: The invention and refinement of the award-winning, whitest paint on Earth
(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 32 minutes ago
(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth interviews Andrea Felicelli, PhD student at Purdue University, who helped to create the whitest paint in the world. In 2021, the engineers formulated paint that reflected 98% of sunlight, but last year were able to further surpass their original accomplishment by now creating a lighter-weight version that can be used on even more surfaces. Their development has put them in the Guinness World Records and also won the 2023 Innovation Award in the Sustainability Category at South by Southwest.

