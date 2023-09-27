Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash near Steinbeck Bend Drive and Lake Shore Drive at around 10:17 a.m.

Police say a Honda Accord was turning left from Steinbeck onto Lake Shore on a protected green light.

While the Honda was turning, police say a motorcyclist was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and hit the side of the Honda.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

