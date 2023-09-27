H-E-B employee accused of sending bomb threats, disturbing photos to coworkers

Advertise
By HENRY RAMOS
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KENS) - A former H-E-B employee is in jail after sending deadly threats and a bomb threat to a San Antonio store.

A San Antonio Police Officer responded on Aug. 30 to H-E-B on Potranco Road and State Highway 211 where a store manager reported that several curbside employees received text messages saying a bomb was in the store and was going to go off.

The manager says one of the employees who got the text was Maria Martinez, 20.

According to the arrest affidavit, Martinez says the texts started in August saying curbside employees would be killed.

Investigators say Martinez told them that she got multiple messages throughout that month that were graphic like photos of dead bodies referring to names of employees.

Authorities say she gave them the messages that came from different numbers.

One stated, “Get ready to be raped and killed today at work...show up to work today, the bomb is ready.”

The fictitious emails were used to create accounts that the IP address was traced back to a home address matching Martinez.

Investigators say they interviewed her again and told her the tests came from her home wireless network.

Martinez’s statements reportedly were not consistent with the data, and she refused to allow her phone to be searched. However, her iPhone was seized as evidence.

Martinez faces a charge of making terroristic threats, causing public fear. She has since then been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 KENS via CBS NEWSPATH All rights reserved.

