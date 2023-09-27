Keith Whitfield accepts offer to become Marlin city manager, mayor says

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Daingerfield Manager Keith Whitfield has accepted an offer to become the new city manager in Marlin, Mayor Susan Byrd confirmed to KWTX.

City council unanimously voted to offer the job to Whitfield during its meeting on Sept. 25.

Councilmembers approved offering a package with a starting salary of $84,000 a year, a vehicle provided by the city, and a possible pay increase with a positive evaluation.

Whitfield will be under a six month probationary period once he begins working for the city.

The city does not yet have a starting date for Whitfield.

