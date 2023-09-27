Late Summer Heat Hold On!

Normal high temperatures for this time of year should be in the upper 80s, but we have a stretch of mid-90s holding on for the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. These style of highs are more normal for late August. With this late summer setup we really don’t expect to see a lot of day-to-day changes, so over the next 5 to 7 days we will see morning lows near 70°, afternoon highs around 95°, and a lot of sunshine.

If there is any glimmer of hope in the forecast it will be late next week with a possible cold front. Betting on cold fronts 8 to 10 days out isn’t great, but as of now we look to have a cold front move in either Friday or Saturday of next week. That looks to bring us some late week rain chances next week and slight dip in the temperatures.

