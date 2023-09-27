Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Late Summer Heat Hold On!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Normal high temperatures for this time of year should be in the upper 80s, but we have a stretch of mid-90s holding on for the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. These style of highs are more normal for late August. With this late summer setup we really don’t expect to see a lot of day-to-day changes, so over the next 5 to 7 days we will see morning lows near 70°, afternoon highs around 95°, and a lot of sunshine.

If there is any glimmer of hope in the forecast it will be late next week with a possible cold front. Betting on cold fronts 8 to 10 days out isn’t great, but as of now we look to have a cold front move in either Friday or Saturday of next week. That looks to bring us some late week rain chances next week and slight dip in the temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

Degrees of Science: The invention and refinement of the award-winning, whitest paint on Earth
Degrees of Science: Paint it White - The Whitest Paint in the World
FastCast
Nada. As in, NADA THING going on in Central Texas’ weather
fastcast field of grass clark roofing
Hot and dry weather sticking around into October
FastCast
We’re moving into October staring down a “summer-like” weather pattern