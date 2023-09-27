Nada. As in, NADA THING going on in Central Texas’ weather

We’re left twiddling our thumbs here in the Weather Authority Forecast Center yet again as we stare down what’ll likely be another week (at least) of consistent weather. Each and every single day from today through at least next Tuesday will feature warm temperatures and generally dry conditions. We’ll just go ahead and rip the band-aid off; morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s will warm into the mid-90s with sun-splashed conditions. The heat stays consistent and the lack of rain will stay consistent too until around the middle of next week.

High pressure is expected to build across the Central and Eastern U.S. this weekend and next week which will block a BIG area of low pressure from moving eastward across the Rockies. With the atmosphere getting a bit gummed up, next week will likely be hot and dry for the majority of the country. By mid-week, the ridge of high pressure will start to break down and that’ll allow that big low to move eastward. By mid-week, the area of low pressure will likely weaken some and will get shoved to the northeast. If the storm system were to move easterly, it would mean a big drop in temperatures and rain chances. The more northeasterly movement, however, will only allow the tail end of a cold front to swing through maybe late-next week on Thursday or Friday. Rain chances are near 10% to 20% next Thursday and Friday (for now). Since the low will pull away and we’re only getting clipped by the cold front, temperatures will likely only drop a few degrees in the upper 80s and low 90s. No fall just yet, y’all!

