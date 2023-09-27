Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

NTSB releases preliminary report for plane crash that killed father, son in Huntsville

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report for plane crash that...
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report for plane crash that killed father and son in Huntsville. Photo: NTSB(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The investigation into a plane crash that killed a father and son at a Huntsville airport earlier this month continues.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, pilot Ethan Bishop, 20, and his father, co-pilot Elijah Bishop, 43, were on board a Cessna 150K departing Huntsville before they were killed in the crash.

According to preliminary information provided by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Cessna 150K took off from North Houston Regional Airport in Conroe, Texas, at approximately 10:27 a.m. The report says the aircraft followed a northeast trajectory for about six nautical miles before changing course to the northwest, heading and arriving at the Huntsville Municipal Airport around 10:50.

The report went on to say the aircraft went through a series of traffic patterns consistent with touch-and-go landings before the accident around 11:28 a.m.

Eyewitnesses and flight instructors on the ground reported a sudden decrease in engine RPM or, horsepower, before the aircraft initiated a left, nose-down turn, resulting in a spin and a crash.

“The flight instructor believed that the pilot of the accident airplane was attempting to make a left 180° turn to land on runway 36. He stated that after the airplane turned about 90° it entered a spin and descended to the ground in a nose down pitch attitude,” the report says.

Investigators say a preliminary examination of the engine and other key components did not reveal any irregularities however, examinations of the fuel system did uncover debris, possibly affecting fuel flow.

Figure 4. Fuel shutoff valve and debris recovered from inlet port
Figure 4. Fuel shutoff valve and debris recovered from inlet port(KBTX)
Figure 3. Fuel shutoff valve inlet port (3a) and outlet port (3b)
Figure 3. Fuel shutoff valve inlet port (3a) and outlet port (3b)(KBTX)
Figure 5. Debris recovered from the left fuel line (5a) and right fuel line (5b)
Figure 5. Debris recovered from the left fuel line (5a) and right fuel line (5b)(KBTX)

The full preliminary report can be found below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Why is it so hard to evict a serial squatter? We asked an attorney who’s done it.
2-year-old Zyah Lacy.
ATF North Texas offering up to $15K for information on the death of 2-year-old
McGregor family remembers loved ones one year after being killed in shooting
Natalie and Lori Aviles were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local...
“We take it day by day”: McGregor family looks back on past year after shooting kills five
Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the medical wing of the Jack Harwell Detention Center.
A Year Ago Today: Deadly shooting rampage devastates two McGregor families