Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek's swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

