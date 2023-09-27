Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead(Harker Heights Police Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Harker Heights Police Department have arrested and charged Joshua Deshun Lyda, 31, of Killeen, for the murder of Johnathan Rhodan during a crash and shooting that occurred Sept. 23.

Police were able to obtain a warrant for Lyda’s arrest on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 27, Lyda was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield for murder. Lyda was also charged on Sept. 25 for evading arrest with a vehicle.

He is being held at the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $2.5 million.

On Sept. 23 at around 9:40 a.m., Harker Heights police officers responded to a vehicle crash with possible gunshots near Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, officers found a damaged vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the crash.

Officers tried to do a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop.

While officers were following the vehicle, the driver crashed the car at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

Police say the driver was taken to Baylor Scot and White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no other injuries and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

China Spring Wellness
City Hall in Marlin, Texas
Keith Whitfield accepts offer to become Marlin city manager, mayor says
Maria Martinez, 29, faces a charge of making terroristic threats, causing public fear. She has...
H-E-B employee accused of sending bomb threats, disturbing photos to coworkers
Waco mayor Dillon Meek during the State of the city on Sept. 25, 2023
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will not seek re-election