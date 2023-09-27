Texas priest accused of sexually assault woman

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A priest is in custody in Texas accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her seventies

Rev. George Ndungu has worked since 2017 at several different churches in the San Antonio archdiocese.

Authorities began investigating him after an employee at one church came forward and accused him of inappropriate behavior.

The church alerted parishioners and asked if Ndungu had harmed anyone else.

A woman came forward and said the Kenyan Native had sexually assaulted her several times since last November.

The Bexar County Sheriff called Ndungu a sexual predator, and authorities are still trying to determine if he had more victims.

The archdiocese of San Antoni reacted to the arrest and said it takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct.

