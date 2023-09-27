TxDOT starts speed study on Highway 6 from Bosque Ridge Road to Valley Mills

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced it will be conducting a speed study after receiving concerns from residents along Highway 6 in the Valley Mills area.

Concerned residents told KWTX that due to high-speed limits and a lack of turn lanes, that part of the highway has become a hot spot for car accidents.

Valley mills pd says that they’ve responded to eight service calls in the area this year, four of which were car wrecks.

Angie and AJ Cleveland drive on that stretch of Highway 6 every day.

Last July, AJ was trying to turn across traffic, on to Patton Road, where he lives, before he could make his turn, he was rear ended.

“My truck was drivable,” said AJ.

“There were two other vehicles that were involved in the accident, and both of those trucks were totaled. So, a lot of damage. Fortunately, no one was injured, but it could have been catastrophic. Just like this accident on Friday was.”

While AJ was lucky enough to walk out of his accident unscathed, one woman last Friday wasn’t as lucky.

She was hit by the distracted driver of a commercial vehicle, and it proved to be fatal.

The Clevelands hope that bringing awareness to the dangers of this area could go a long way, potentially saving someone’s life.

“Because we’re rural, and we’re out there, we don’t get as much attention, and we’re asking for some of that attention,” said Angie.

“we’re asking for some signage, maybe some patrolling, and some assistance out here in valley mills, to get people to be aware and slowdown.”

The Valley Mills Police Department says that they fully support the community’s efforts to get the speed limit lowered.

TX dot would like to remind drivers to be mindful of their speed, and eliminate all distractions while driving.

