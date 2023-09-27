Waco Mayor Dillon Meek to not seek re-election

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will not be running for re-election.

Mayor Meek announced the news during his State of the City speech on Sept. 25 where he stated that he will not be running for mayor or any other political office.

Meek was first elected as mayor on November 3, 2020, and has served two terms in the position after being a Waco City Council member.

“I took back on some of the stuff I’ve done, and I would do it so differently, some things I would do differently in hindsight, but I’m so proud of the work we’ve accomplished,” said Meek.

His term ends on May 30, 2024.

To watch the full State of the City,

