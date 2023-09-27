Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek to not seek re-election

Waco mayor Dillon Meek during the State of the city on Sept. 25, 2023
Waco mayor Dillon Meek during the State of the city on Sept. 25, 2023(WacoTV)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will not be running for re-election.

Mayor Meek announced the news during his State of the City speech on Sept. 25 where he stated that he will not be running for mayor or any other political office.

Meek was first elected as mayor on November 3, 2020, and has served two terms in the position after being a Waco City Council member.

“I took back on some of the stuff I’ve done, and I would do it so differently, some things I would do differently in hindsight, but I’m so proud of the work we’ve accomplished,” said Meek.

His term ends on May 30, 2024.

To watch the full State of the City, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Oliver Anthony’s show will now take place at the Smokies Stadium – a 6,000 capacity venue – on...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to 6,000-capacity stadium after disagreement with original venue over $90 tickets

Latest News

The Rev. George Ndungu has worked since 2017 at several different churches in the San Antonio...
Texas priest accused of sexually assault woman
The Rev. George Ndungu has worked since 2017 at several different churches in the San Antonio...
Texas priest accused of sexually assault woman
Elm Avenue in East Waco is finally open after years of construction
Construction finally complete on historic street in East Waco, more developments on the way
Farmworkers work fields of dead vegetables at Johnson’s Backyard Garden, east of Austin, on...
Delayed passage of farm bill stirs uncertainty for Texas agriculture