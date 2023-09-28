Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

1-year-old boy killed after getting struck by car in Fort Worth apartment parking lot

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 1-year-old boy has died after getting struck by a car in a Fort Worth apartment parking lot.

On Tuesday, police were sent to 888 6th Ave. in response to a “major accident” involving a child.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim’s mother, who said her son—later identified as Alimu Kangirlio—was hit at a complex near 3000 Las Vegas Trl.

Police said the driver of the car took both Alimu and his mother to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

No other information has been made available at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
File Graphic (KWTX)
Killeen woman fatally shot by Temple PD officer pointed weapon at officers, police say

Latest News

Thomas Webb
Teen testifies relative abused her for years while living with her family in Central Texas
Highway 6 concerns in Valley Mills
TxDOT starts speed study on Highway 6 from Bosque Ridge Road to Valley Mills
7th grader Tayeson Stelle collected close to $400 and later found the perfect couch on Facebook...
Waco middle schooler raises money to buy a couch for his classroom
Maria Martinez, 29, faces a charge of making terroristic threats, causing public fear. She has...
H-E-B employee accused of sending bomb threats, disturbing photos to coworkers