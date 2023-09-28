CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Suspects throw man to ground during Houston ATM robbery
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery while the victims were taking money from an ATM.
On Sept. 6, 2023, at around 10:50 p.m., the victims were withdrawing money from an ATM in the 11800 block of South Wilcrest.
The victims said two men suddenly appeared, pointed a gun at them and demanded their money.
After the victims gave the suspects their money, the suspects fled the scene in a four-door black sedan.
Police describe the first suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt and black pants.
The second suspect is described by police as a Black man wearing shorts and a light-colored shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
