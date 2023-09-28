Advertise
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Suspects throw man to ground during Houston ATM robbery

By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery while the victims were taking money from an ATM.

On Sept. 6, 2023, at around 10:50 p.m., the victims were withdrawing money from an ATM in the 11800 block of South Wilcrest.

The victims said two men suddenly appeared, pointed a gun at them and demanded their money.

After the victims gave the suspects their money, the suspects fled the scene in a four-door black sedan.

Police describe the first suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described by police as a Black man wearing shorts and a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

