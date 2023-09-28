Former state trooper sentenced to 43 years for sexually assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A former state trooper has been sentenced to 516 months in federal prison after he was convicted of coercing two women into giving him oral sex while on duty, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The Jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict for 34-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. following a four-day trial Jan. 13.

In addition, immediately following his 43-year sentence, U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks ordered Boykin to have five years of supervised release.

“Your crocodile tears do not impress me,” said Hanks.

The court called Boykin a “predator” who showed no remorse for his crimes.

The agency said Boykin attempted to blame the victims, but the court said it was “repugnant,” saying he had destroyed the women’s lives.

“Lee Ray Boykin turned traffic stops into sexual assaults,” said U.S. Attorney Hamdani. “He used his badge and all the power it afforded to force himself onto two vulnerable women. Boykin targeted victims he believed would not report him and even thought he got away with it. He was wrong.”

The Jury determined Boykin had deprived the victims their right to bodily integrity as a state trooper in that he committed aggravated sexual abuse to one victim and kidnapping to the other victim.

Boykin was also found guilty on two counts of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

The first victim explained how Boykin took her to a secluded parking lot after ordering her out of her friend’s car during a traffic stop.

Boykin then falsely accused her of being a prostitute, threatened to take her to jail and forced her to perform a sexual act. After this, Boykin told the woman to run while placing his hand on his gun.

The jury heard evidence that showed Boykin’s DNA in the parking lot. The victim’s DNA was also found in Boykin’s underwear.

The second victim stated that Boykin ordered her out of her friend’s car and put her into Boykin’s vehicle.

Boykin falsely told the victim that she had outstanding traffic warrants. He then took her to the same parking lot as the previous victim and forced her to perform a sexual act.

Three days later, Boykin attempted to get the victim into his vehicle again, but she was able to escape.

Additionally, the jury hear statements Boykin made to authorities. In regard to the first victim, Boykin said he thought he “got away with it” and knew he shouldn’t have done it. He said he “just wanted to try.”

The jury heard the defense claims and ultimately found Boykin guilty.

Boykin has been and will remain in custody.

