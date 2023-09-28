Fuzzy Friends Rescue asking for help treating dog thrown from car

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fuzzy Friends Rescue is asking for donations to help provide care to a dog they say was thrown from a car on Thursday.

A college student saw the incident happen off of Steinbeck Bend, according to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

The nonprofit organization says the dog does not have any injuries from the incident but does still need treatment.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue says the dog needs to be neutered, his teeth need work done, he’s covered in fleas and has tested positive for heartworms.

In order to intake and treat the dog’s heartworms, the organization says they need to raise $350.

