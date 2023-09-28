Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fuzzy Friends Rescue asking for help treating dog thrown from car

(Fuzzy Friends Rescue)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fuzzy Friends Rescue is asking for donations to help provide care to a dog they say was thrown from a car on Thursday.

A college student saw the incident happen off of Steinbeck Bend, according to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.

The nonprofit organization says the dog does not have any injuries from the incident but does still need treatment.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue says the dog needs to be neutered, his teeth need work done, he’s covered in fleas and has tested positive for heartworms.

In order to intake and treat the dog’s heartworms, the organization says they need to raise $350.

Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

The Daily 4 on KWTX: Merriam-Webster adds hundred of new words, tomorrow is national coffee...
The Daily 4 on KWTX: Merriam-Webster adds hundred of new words, tomorrow is national coffee day, and more. - 9.28.23
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: September 30-October 1
Lorena Legacy Drill Team visits KWTX studios
KWTX@4: Lorena Legacy Drill Team invited to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
How to see the harvest supermoon