Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

How to see the harvest supermoon

(Dean Regas)
By Aliza Chasan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The final supermoon of 2023 will shine in the sky tonight as September comes to a close.

September’s full moon, also known as the harvest moon, will be the last of four consecutive supermoons.

What is a supermoon?

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time as the moon is full, according to NASA. The upcoming supermoon will be about 224,854 miles from Earth; the moon’s distance from Earth varies between about 221,457 miles, and 252,712 miles.

Supermoons are usually about 16% brighter than an average moon. They also appear bigger than the average full moon. According to NASA, it’s similar to the size difference between a quarter and a nickel.

This month’s supermoon will appear about 5% bigger and 13% brighter than the average full moon of 2023. August’s super blue moon was the biggest of the year.

When to see the “Harvest” supermoon

The supermoon will rise between Thursday night and Friday morning. It will reach peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 29, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The U.S. Navy moonrise calendar can be used to check exact times for your region.

Why is this full moon called the “Harvest” moon?

The “Harvest” moon is the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox, according to NASA.

It got its name because September is a critical month for crop harvesting in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Sometimes the “Harvest” moon occurs in October.

August’s two full moons were dubbed the “Sturgeon Moon” and “Blue Moon.” October’s upcoming full moon will be called the “Hunter’s Moon.”

How to see and take pictures of the supermoon

All you need to do is go outside and look up, NASA says. A telescope or binoculars will magnify the moon and clarify details on its surface.

If you’re looking to snap some shots of the moon, NASA advises using something to stabilize your cellphone or camera. Turn the flash off and focus the camera on the moon rather than on the sky. Using a timer can help you avoid jostling the phone or camera as the picture is being taken. People with a telescope can also take pictures through its eyepiece.

NASA has a full lunar photography guide available online.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars
The jury’s note to the judge said it is “divided in terms of whether the defendant acted in...
Jury divided over whether delivery driver who shot YouTube prankster acted in self defense
Police body camera footage shows how an officer and two good Samaritans saved a man from...
Good Samaritans help save man attempting suicide on highway, police say