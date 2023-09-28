“It has been a nightmare,” Waco dog owner desperately fighting to regain custody of pet in bite quarantine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four month old pitbull puppy is in isolation at Animal Control in Waco, after being deemed a dangerous dog by the state.

27 days ago David Neuenschwander’s dog, Georgia, and three of her siblings escaped from his backyard while he was at work. While the dogs were loose in the neighborhood, one of the dogs bit a neighbor hard enough to break skin.

David says hat neighbor called animal control and not long after two officers arrived and took the dog into their custody. He adds that the neighbor didn’t remember which dog did it, so all four of them were taken and put in bite quarantine. The dogs were only 3 months old at the time.

Georgia belongs to David, the other three belong to a friend of his. Adopting a dog on the dangerous list comes with extra financial commitments and requirements, his friend just isn’t able to make that happen so the fate of his three is in limbo.

“They have to be sent to a sanctuary outside of Texas or they’re going to be [euthanized] as being dangerous dogs in the state of Texas,” David explains.

David is taking every avenue he can in hopes of bringing Georgia home and clearing her name.

“I went to court for it. I didn’t have any legal representation and I went in because the evidence that I have shows my dog isn’t violent or vicious in any way,” David says.

He adds that a judge dismissed his proof. Georgia was ruled dangerous and remains in custody with animal services. David filed and appeal and says a puppy does not deserve this treatment.

“[She’s] in a small metal kennel, in a concrete room, with no interactions with any other animals, no human interaction. The only time she gets any interaction is when I can come up here when I am off of work,” David explains.

He says he feels like his case hasn’t been taken seriously and that he’s had to navigate this process on his own.

“It’s been a nightmare. I feel like I’ve been harassed every step of the way. Nobody has helped me with any resources or anything to help me get my dog back,” David says.

KWTX did reach out to the city of Waco, they say any time a dog bites someone and that person calls it in, that animal control has to put them in bite quarantine. But it is basically out of their hands after that.

We also reached out to the municipal courts to get more information about what happened during that first trial. we have not heard back.

A GoFundMe has been started to help David fight this legal battle and bring Georgia home.

